Cargo throughput of Rizhao Port sees 6.7 pct y-o-y growth in Q1

Xinhua) 11:06, April 07, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a vessel offloading fuel at an oil terminal of Lanshan Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. The cargo throughput of Rizhao Port saw year-on-year growth of 6.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, among which container throughput hiked by 15.3 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a vessel offloading fuel at an oil terminal of Lanshan Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. The cargo throughput of Rizhao Port saw year-on-year growth of 6.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, among which container throughput hiked by 15.3 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a vessel offloading fuel at an oil terminal of Lanshan Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. The cargo throughput of Rizhao Port saw year-on-year growth of 6.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, among which container throughput hiked by 15.3 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)