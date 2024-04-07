Cargo throughput of Rizhao Port sees 6.7 pct y-o-y growth in Q1
An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a vessel offloading fuel at an oil terminal of Lanshan Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. The cargo throughput of Rizhao Port saw year-on-year growth of 6.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, among which container throughput hiked by 15.3 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a vessel offloading fuel at an oil terminal of Lanshan Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. The cargo throughput of Rizhao Port saw year-on-year growth of 6.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, among which container throughput hiked by 15.3 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a vessel offloading fuel at an oil terminal of Lanshan Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. The cargo throughput of Rizhao Port saw year-on-year growth of 6.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, among which container throughput hiked by 15.3 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- China's cargo, container throughput at ports up in first 11 months of 2023
- China delivers first two converted ARJ21 air freighters
- China's rail passenger trips soar 36.2 pct in Jan-Feb
- China's cargo, container throughput at ports up in first 10 months
- New all-cargo air route links Hangzhou, Miami
- China's passenger trips, cargo transport up in first 2 months
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.