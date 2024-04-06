Home>>
New all-cargo air route links Hangzhou, Miami
(Xinhua) 15:59, April 06, 2024
HANGZHOU, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Zhejiang Province, a manufacturing and trade hub in east China, has launched a new cargo air service linking its capital city of Hangzhou with Miami, the United States.
A freighter operated by Atlas Air, loaded with 104 tonnes of cross-border e-commerce goods that include clothing and shoes, left Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport for Miami on Friday, according to the Zhejiang Provincial Airport Group Co., Ltd.
It is the fourth all-cargo air route to and from the United States opened by the Hangzhou airport after New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The opening of the route is expected to build an "air bridge" for business exchanges between the two cities, said the group.
