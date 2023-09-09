China's Beibu Gulf Port sees over 200 mln tonnes cargo throughput in Jan-Aug
NANNING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- In the first eight months of this year, the cargo throughput of Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region exceeded 200 million tonnes, up 11.35 percent year on year, the port operator said.
According to Beibu Gulf Port Group, more than 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers were handled by the port from January to August, up 14.98 percent year on year.
Thanks to continuous efforts to improve efficiency, the waiting time for the berth of bulk and general cargo carriers, as well as container ships, decreased by 23 percent and 54 percent year on year, respectively, in the first eight months.
Guangxi's Beibu Gulf Port is an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and ASEAN members.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's cargo transport volume up last week: official data
- Jingdong Airlines launches cargo route linking Beijing, Shenzhen
- China's rail passenger trips, cargo volume rise in February
- Major Chinese coal railway transports 8 bln tonnes of cargo
- China's Xiamen launches its first air cargo route to Brazil
- Cargo volume via land-sea trade corridor highways sees robust growth in January
- Chongqing 's first outbound cargo train of Land-Sea Trade Corridor in Year of Rabbit leaves for Qinzhou port
- China sees continuous development of air cargo industry
- Xinjiang launches all-cargo air route, linking with Kazakhstan
- China-Laos Railway reports robust cargo transport volume
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.