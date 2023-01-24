Chongqing 's first outbound cargo train of Land-Sea Trade Corridor in Year of Rabbit leaves for Qinzhou port

Xinhua) 10:34, January 24, 2023

A rail-sea intermodal freight train carrying containers of goods, including cars, motorcycles, engines, and sodium carbonate, waits for departure at Tuanjie Village Central Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 22, 2023. It was the city's first outbound cargo train of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the Year of the Rabbit. Goods on the train will be transported to Qinzhou port on the country's southern coast, from where they will be shipped to Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and some other countries and regions. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

