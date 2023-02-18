Major Chinese coal railway transports 8 bln tonnes of cargo
TAIYUAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Daqin Railway, a major coal railway in northern China, has transported over 8 billion tonnes of cargo since its opening in late 1988, according to local transport authorities Friday.
The 653-km railway, which links the city of Datong in coal-rich Shanxi Province with the port city of Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, was officially launched on Dec. 28, 1988. It connects Shanxi and other coal-rich regions, including Shaanxi and the western Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with the booming east of the country.
Now, nearly 90 pairs of heavy-haul trains make round trips along the Daqin Railway every day, said the China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd.
Advanced testing equipment, signal communication systems, and information-based scheduling systems have been fully applied along the railway, providing strong technical support for the smooth operation of the line, said a staffer with the company.
During this year's Spring Festival, this railway transported 7.87 million tonnes of coal, up 10 percent compared to the same period last year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xiamen launches its first air cargo route to Brazil
- Cargo volume via land-sea trade corridor highways sees robust growth in January
- Chongqing 's first outbound cargo train of Land-Sea Trade Corridor in Year of Rabbit leaves for Qinzhou port
- China sees continuous development of air cargo industry
- Xinjiang launches all-cargo air route, linking with Kazakhstan
- China-Laos Railway reports robust cargo transport volume
- China's Beibu Gulf Port sees cargo throughput rise in 2022
- China's railway cargo delivery up 4.7 pct in 2022
- China rail-sea intermodal trains transported more cargo in 2022
- First all-cargo route opens in China's first professional cargo hub airport
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.