New all-cargo air route links China's Henan, Paris
(Xinhua) 15:33, August 06, 2024
ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province has launched a new cargo air service linking its capital city of Zhengzhou with Paris, France.
A freighter jointly operated by China Gate Logistics and France's CMA CGM Air Cargo, loaded with over 50 tonnes of e-commerce goods of various categories, left Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport for Paris on Monday, according to the airport.
The service will run five times each week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The opening of the route will provide convenience for cross-border e-commerce enterprises in Zhengzhou and its surrounding areas and inject new impetus into the trade cooperation between China and Europe, according to Zhengzhou Customs.
