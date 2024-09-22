Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrated in Shandong
Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.