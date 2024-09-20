Home>>
Young artists revitalize Chinese cultural traditions
(People's Daily Online) 11:17, September 20, 2024
A new generation of performers is bringing fresh energy to traditional Chinese arts, from Tai Chi and the rare skill of teeth-playing, to fire pot performance and Sichuan Opera's face-changing technique. These ancient practices, recognized as intangible cultural heritage, are gaining renewed attention both domestically and internationally.
