China youth center unveils panda mascots for global pop culture season

People's Daily Online) 17:38, September 06, 2024

The China International Youth Exchange Center (CIYEC) has unveiled five panda mascots for its International Youth Pop Culture Season. The reveal took place during the recent Global Civilization Initiative International Youth Talk in Beijing.

The pandas represent different cultural themes: Hai Lan, a travel content creator symbolizing global unity; Mei Mei, a manga artist embodying cultural diversity; and Xin Xin, a street dancer emphasizing continuous self-improvement. Tian Xing, an ultimate frisbee player, represents perseverance, while Ruoshui, an electro DJ, draws inspiration from the ancient Chinese philosophy that "the highest good is like water," emphasizing adaptability and beneficence.

Launched in May, the International Youth Pop Culture Season has already attracted young people worldwide. CIYEC plans to expand its youth exchange platforms, incorporating activities such as street dance, trendy toys, comics, music and markets. These efforts aim to nurture international friendships and deepen cooperation through cultural interactions and exchanges.

