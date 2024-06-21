Qipao stylist chases beauty and love with unique fashion designs

15:44, June 21, 2024 By Wang Jing, Liu Ning, Peng Yukai, Yang Chunyan ( People's Daily Online

Stylist, psychotherapist, jazz singer — these multiple identities all belong to Wang Xiaorou (pseudonym), a so-called "slash youth."

The term "slash youth" refers to individuals who pursue multiple careers simultaneously, with the slash (/) symbolizing the various roles they undertake. However, while Wang’s interests may seem vastly different, they share a common thread: the pursuit of beauty and a love for life.

As an autism therapist for many years, Wang has developed her own unique approach. She transforms the paintings of autistic children into prints on qipao, a traditional Chinese dress, and distributes part of the proceeds to the young artists. Through formal business operations, Wang hopes to offer these children recognition of their social value, rather than providing unilateral charity and comfort.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)