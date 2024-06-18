Home>>
Nvshu: Writing only for women
(People's Daily App) 15:41, June 18, 2024
Nvshu, which literally means "female script," was once exclusively used by the women of Jiangyong county in Central China's Hunan Province. These slimmer and seemingly italicized variants of standard Chinese characters are believed to be among the few written languages developed and used only by women. (Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)
