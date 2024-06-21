Chinese graduates explore new horizons of life through travel

Xinhua) 14:28, June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- At the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, Yuan Silu, 22, a graduate of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, was awe-struck by the magnificence of the life-sized Terra Cotta Warriors.

Yuan visited the museum during her graduation trip to Xi'an, an ancient capital in northwest China. As the wonders of the mausoleum of the country's first emperor, once mere pictures in textbooks, unfolded before her eyes, Yuan felt her college years had perfectly concluded with the trip.

Yuan was among a cohort of Chinese high school and university graduates seeking to mark their academic milestones with a perfect getaway to a distant city, a brief interlude before embarking on the next chapter of their lives.

"Graduation trips symbolize the culmination of our studies," Yuan said. "From today on, it's crucial to venture out, explore the world and broaden our horizons."

Data from the online travel service provider Ctrip showed that travel bookings by university graduates and postgraduates for June and July saw a 10 percent surge year on year.

According to Ctrip, preferred destinations include Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Xi'an and Changsha. Many of these destinations are ancient cities that allow tourists to experience time-honored historical heritage and splendid Chinese culture, helping them gain a better understanding of the country, said Han Jie, CEO of Chinese online travel agency CYTS AOYOU.

Southwest China's Xizang, an autonomous region situated on the world's highest plateau, the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, has also attracted graduates from across the country.

A student surnamed Liu from a high school in northwest China's Gansu Province flew to Xizang's capital Lhasa with his parents immediately after completing the national college entrance exam. In addition to braving the high altitudes, he savored a culture and lifestyle vastly different from those in bustling cities.

Reminiscing about his time in Xizang, Liu said that the trip has made him "more open-minded." He is now planning another trip to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Some graduates opted to celebrate graduation in overseas destinations where they could taste the charm of the exotic.

After securing a job offer, Li Baijia, a graduate of the school of international journalism and communication at Beijing Foreign Studies University, hopped on a plane to Türkiye with a schoolmate.

Li said he is deeply fascinated by the local conditions and customs of various countries, longing to experience them firsthand, noting that the simple e-visa procedures provided another reason for him to travel to Türkiye.

Thanks to favorable visa policies and resumed flight services, international hotel bookings by graduates in June have significantly increased, with Southeast Asian countries emerging as the top choice and European countries also gaining traction, according to Qunar, an online travel service provider.

Data from Ctrip also indicated a remarkable surge in travel bookings to Kenya among university graduates. A researcher from Ctrip noted that Kenya offers college students an opportunity to explore pristine nature and wildlife, rendering the journey a blend of adventure, learning and self-discovery.

As graduates across China set off on their own adventures, whether to ancient capitals or distant lands, each journey becomes a testament to their courage and eagerness to discover. With every step, they not only celebrate their achievements but also lay the foundation for a future shaped by newfound experiences and perspectives.

"I hope to always maintain my curiosity and a spirit of exploration towards the world, and to be able to see more places," Yuan said.

