UK students experience dragon boat traditions in south China’s Guangdong
Two students from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) recently experienced a unique cultural immersion in dragon boat traditions in south China's Guangdong Province.
The students, Yara Alamin and Matt Smith, were featured in "Touching the Greater Bay Area – A Journey of Discovery," a program jointly produced by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK).
During their visit to Shunde District in Foshan City, Alamin and Smith engaged in traditional dragon boat activities, including rowing and decorating the boats. They also sampled local cuisine, gaining firsthand experience of the region's cultural heritage
This program highlights the vibrant and diverse culture of the Greater Bay Area, offering international students an opportunity to engage with and learn from these longstanding traditions.
Intern Jiang Yinghan also contributed to the video.
Photos
