U.K. students try fresh eel for the first time in Foshan, south China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 15:16, June 17, 2024

Two U.K. students are visiting Guangzhou and Foshan in south China’s Guangdong Province to explore historic landmarks, traditional Guangdong culture and delicious local food.

They tried to catch the eel, make the eel and eat the eel, which was fun and a new experience.

Intern Jiang Yinghan also contributed to the video.

