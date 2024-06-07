OPPO announces commitment to making AI phones accessible to everyone

Leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO announced in London on June 3, 2024, its commitment to bringing generative AI features to about 50 million users by 2024 and accelerating its market penetration in Europe and the UK, as it pledges to make AI phones accessible to everyone.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), shipments for AI phones in the sub-US$1,000 segment are expected to grow by 250 percent in 2024, reaching 35 million units. Generative AI is increasingly entering everyday life via phones, enhancing experiences across entertainment, mobile officing, and more.

At the event, OPPO emphasized that it would develop optimal AI phone experiences through its own innovation and collaboration as it welcomes the arrival of the new AI phone era.

“For the first time in the industry, OPPO is bringing generative AI to all product lines. By the end of this year, we expect to bring generative AI features to about 50 million users,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas MKT, Sales and Service at OPPO.

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OPPO, highlighted the outlook for AI phones, saying they will feature operating systems embedded with AI agents, supporting multimodal interactions and efficiently mobilizing third-party services. “This will drive a full-stack technological transformation and ecosystem restructuring,” she added.

Since 2020, OPPO has pioneered the development of its own Large Language Models (LLMs) and has been active in large vision models and multimodal technology. By its advancing of AI technologies, OPPO has rolled out over 100 generative AI capabilities to its phones this year.

At the panel discussion, OPPO invited industry experts from Google, MediaTek and IDC to explore how the industry could work together to enable more people to benefit from AI.

Collaborating with Google, OPPO’s Reno12 series and the next-generation Find X Flagship will feature the Google Gemini family LLMs, bringing OPPO users even more innovative and convenient AI features. Through its partnership with Microsoft, the next-generation OPPO phones will be equipped with Microsoft capabilities to bring a more efficient, accurate, and natural voice and text conversion experience and improved connectivity between desktop AI and phones.

