Britain's remarks related to Hong Kong distort facts: Chinese embassy spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:40, March 20, 2024

LONDON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The remarks from the British side related to Hong Kong are a serious distortion of the facts and constitute grave interference in China's internal affairs, said the Chinese embassy on Tuesday.

"We are firmly against this," said a spokesperson for the embassy.

The spokesperson made the comments after British Foreign Secretary David Cameron issued a statement on Tuesday smearing the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The Legislative Council of the HKSAR's passage of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance represents the fulfillment of the constitutional responsibility of the HKSAR to safeguard national security, which meets the long-awaited shared aspiration of people in the whole country, including Hong Kong compatriots, said the spokesperson in a statement.

"The legislative process was rigorous and procedure-based. The content is sound and reasonable. The definition of criminal elements is clear. The severity of penalties is appropriate. It is in line with international law and international common practice," it said.

The ordinance fully safeguards the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the Basic Law, and the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights that are applicable to the HKSAR, said the statement.

The ordinance will contribute to a more stable and transparent business environment in Hong Kong, safeguarding the long-term stability and prosperity in the city, it said.

Hong Kong-related affairs are China's internal affairs, on which the British side is in no position to make unwarranted remarks, the statement said.

"We urge the UK to cease its baseless accusations regarding the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs under any pretext," the spokesperson said.

