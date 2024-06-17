Trooping the Colour Parade held to honour King Charles on his birthday in London
People watch a flypast over the Mall after the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride a royal carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour him on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Members of the Household Division march during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Britain's Catherine (L), Princess of Wales, rides a royal carriage with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride a royal carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour him on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, rides a royal carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Britain's Catherine (L), Princess of Wales, rides a royal carriage with Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Members of the Household Division march during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Photos
