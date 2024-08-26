Experience beauty of Chinese culture in 'Black Myth: Wukong'

(People's Daily App) 14:11, August 26, 2024

'Black Myth: Wukong', featuring stunning visuals and rich Chinese cultural elements, has captivated gamers worldwide. Watch the video to explore its beauty. (Produced by Chu Tiange and Xie Runjia)

