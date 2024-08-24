World's largest games event gathers global game developers, welcomes more Chinese exhibitors

Xinhua) 15:23, August 24, 2024

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing gamescom, which bills itself as the world's largest games event, offers a unique opportunity for game developers and fans to network and explore the latest trends in the gaming industry, with the organizers keen to have more Chinese partners in the future.

Jointly organized by Koelnmesse, the exhibition center of Cologne, and game, the German Games Industry Association, the event opened doors to visitors on Wednesday with a record number of more than 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries.

"Gamescom is getting bigger and more diverse," Stefan Heikhaus, director of gamescom &events at game, told Xinhua. "We would be delighted to meet many more partners from China on site in Cologne at gamescom in the future!"

The uniqueness of the event lies in the fact that it serves as a meeting place for both the game community and thousands of trade visitors and developers, where developers can easily network at the event and target prospective customers from many countries, Heikhaus said.

Chinese developers could also use this opportunity to exchange ideas with Western colleagues, plan collaborations and reach new target groups, Heikhaus added.

The number of Chinese developers present at gamescom has been on the rise as more and more Chinese game companies are making forays into overseas markets, Grace Pan, senior project manager at Koelnmesse, told Xinhua.

At gamescom, Chinese game developers and publishers can meet European and other Western fans, get direct feedback and promote their latest products, said Tim Endres, director of gamescom at Koelnmesse. "That is why more and more Chinese companies are present at gamescom."

Endres expects Chinese game developers to bring about innovative and new ideas which can inspire target groups and calls for more Chinese companies to take part in the "largest games festival in the world" in the future.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)