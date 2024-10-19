China, Saudi Arabia sign document on year of culture

Xinhua) 11:35, October 19, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Saudi Arabia have signed an executive plan for the China-Saudi Arabia Year of Culture in 2025, according to China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The document was signed on Thursday in Beijing during a meeting between Sun Yeli, China's minister of culture and tourism, and Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's minister of culture.

During the meeting, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration and Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission renewed their cooperation agreement on the joint archaeological excavation of the ruins of the al Serrian port.

Representatives from the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China and the Shanghai Museum also signed cooperation plans with Saudi Arabia's Museums Commission.

