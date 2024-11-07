Home>>
Trending in China | Xilankapu, national intangible cultural heritage
(People's Daily App) 15:37, November 07, 2024
In the depths of Sichuan, an ancient and mysterious handicraft art, a kind of Tujia Nationality Brocade Weaving, referred to as Xilankapu exists. This term denotes the cloth itself and represents a bright pearl of Tujia culture. Each piece embodies profound national emotions and wisdom.
(Produced by Shi Xingyu; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young Lisu woman dedicated to inheriting ethnic culture
- China, Saudi Arabia sign document on year of culture
- Costumes with traditional Chinese cultural elements in vogue
- Lee Hsien Loong encourages students to enrich understanding of Chinese culture
- British host explores rich cultural heritage in Chinese historical figure Guan Yu's hometown
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.