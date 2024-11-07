Trending in China | Xilankapu, national intangible cultural heritage

(People's Daily App) 15:37, November 07, 2024

In the depths of Sichuan, an ancient and mysterious handicraft art, a kind of Tujia Nationality Brocade Weaving, referred to as Xilankapu exists. This term denotes the cloth itself and represents a bright pearl of Tujia culture. Each piece embodies profound national emotions and wisdom.

