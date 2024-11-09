Home>>
56 lost Chinese cultural relics returned from Italy
(Xinhua) 14:43, November 09, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 56 lost Chinese cultural relics have been returned from Italy, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Saturday.
The return signifies yet another successful cooperation between China and Italy within the framework of their bilateral agreement aimed at preventing the illegal import and export of cultural relics, the administration noted.
It follows the previous repatriation of 796 Chinese cultural relics from Italy in March 2019.
