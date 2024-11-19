Home>>
Trending in China | Kuaiban
(People's Daily App) 16:45, November 19, 2024
Kuaiban is a traditional Chinese performing art that uses bamboo clappers to accompany rhythmic storytelling or poems. It combines lively beats and vivid narration to entertain and engage audiences.
