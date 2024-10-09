Discover cultural products in Hebei: Yuxian paper-cut

A carving knife and a sheet of paper, with each cut continuous and each line connected—through these delicate strokes, the beautiful life of the Chinese people is vividly portrayed. Hebei's Yuxian Paper-cut art has evolved from its earliest form, where symmetrical beauty was achieved through repeated folding and cutting, to intricate paper cuts created using a small knife and the yin-yang carving technique. By blending different methods, this art form transforms into a world of infinite possibilities.

