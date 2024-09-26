Museum's themed exhibition celebrates Handan tourism conference

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:36, September 26, 2024

With the opening of the 7th Handan Tourism Industry Development Conference in Daming county of Handan city in Hebei province on Sept 21, local museums are delving deeply into the cultural imagery of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), offering a cultural feast that celebrates this rich historical period.

Daming county, with its profound historical roots, was one of the three main capitals during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). Today, it is leveraging its historical and cultural heritage to boost tourism development.

As a significant event of the conference, the Song Dynasty Jinshi Art Museum has recently planned a grand themed exhibition featuring ancient porcelains and coins. The exhibition is organized into 16 chapters, each showcasing the unique historical atmosphere of the era through its distinct cultural logic.

The exhibits include 32 elegant porcelains from the Song Dynasty and the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), as well as coins inscribed with different scripts of the Khitan, Tangut, Mongol and Jurchen peoples. Additionally, the exhibition features coins with inscriptions by renowned scholars, politicians and calligraphers from Chinese history such as Su Dongpo, Sima Guang, Wang Anshi and Fan Zhongyan, among others.

The Song Dynasty Jinshi Art Museum has now become a stunning landmark within the historical and cultural blocks of the county. The museum comprises several specialized institutions, including the Song Dynasty Porcelain Culture Appreciation Museum, the Daming Jinshi Research Institute, the Coin and Folklore Study Center, the Wulu City Jade Culture Research Institute, and the Han and Tang Dynasty Bronze Culture Research and Appreciation Park.

