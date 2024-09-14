Over 2,000 pigeons set free on an expressway in Hebei Province cause accident

Global Times) 09:51, September 14, 2024

Two trucks released a flock of more than 2,000 pigeons onto an expressway in North China's Hebei Province, leading to a semi-trailer's windscreen cracking as it navigated through the chaos, according to the traffic administration bureau of the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.

The two drivers, employed by a racing pigeon owner, transport over 2,000 racing pigeons from North China's Shanxi Province to Hebei for release, in order to test the time it takes for the pigeons to return to their breeding base in Shanxi.

They had planned to release the pigeons in a parking area, but since the area was not open, the two drivers were worried that the pigeons might die if they stayed in the vehicle beyond the release time. Consequently, they stopped at the ramp entrance and released them.

Over 2,000 pigeons burst into the sky within an instant, and the two even took out their cell phones to record the event, according to the report. Eventually, a heavy semi-trailer passing by was hit by a pigeon, causing its windscreen to crack.

The traffic police took action against the pigeon owner and the two drivers, and asked them to compensate the semi-trailer driver.

