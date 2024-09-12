Shanxi confirms record coalbed methane reserves in 2023

Xinhua) 15:46, September 12, 2024

TAIYUAN, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Newly proven coalbed methane reserves in north China's Shanxi Province reached 163.808 billion cubic meters in 2023, a record high, according to a report published by the Shanxi provincial department of natural resources at the 2024 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum on Wednesday.

The report shows that Shanxi's proven geological reserves have been increasing annually, with a total of 271.671 billion cubic meters of newly proven coalbed methane reserves recorded from 2019 to 2023.

Shanxi is known for its abundant coalbed methane resources. The utilization of coalbed methane, which is a byproduct of coal, can help reduce risks in mining, cut greenhouse gas emissions and ease gas shortages.

The predicted coalbed methane resources at depths of less than 2,000 meters in Shanxi are estimated at approximately 8.31 trillion cubic meters -- accounting for nearly one-third of the national total.

By the end of 2022, the province's proven coalbed methane reserves had surpassed 760 billion cubic meters.

