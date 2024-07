Scenery of Taihang Mountain in China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 11:39, July 27, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows a view of the Taihang Mountain in Pingshun County, Changzhi City of north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows a view of the Taihang Mountain in Pingshun County, Changzhi City of north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows a view of the Taihang Mountain in Pingshun County, Changzhi City of north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows a view of the Taihang Mountain in Pingshun County, Changzhi City of north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows a view of the Taihang Mountain in Pingshun County, Changzhi City of north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows a view of the Taihang Mountain in Pingshun County, Changzhi City of north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)