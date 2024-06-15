Salt lake in N China's Shanxi turns into tourist landmark

June 15, 2024

Yuncheng Salt Lake in the city of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province.

TAIYUAN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Yuncheng Salt Lake, known as the "Dead Sea of China," is one of three inland salt lakes with sodium sulfate in the world, covering an area of 132 square km. It once served as a salt production base.

To better protect the lake's ecology, industrial production activities in the lake area have been completely terminated, and restoration works such as embankment renovation, dredging, and flood prevention have been carried out. Meanwhile, a protective regulation issued a few years ago has not only provided a basis for the lake's protection, but also extended the protection scope to ecological, natural, and cultural resources.

Nowadays, the salt lake has been striving to transform into a tourist landmark and an ecological reserve, embracing new opportunities in the process of development.

Tourists take a walk near Yuncheng Salt Lake in the city of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Yan Xin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows a view of Yuncheng Salt Lake in the city of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

A drone photo taken on June 10, 2024 shows tourists visiting Yuncheng Salt Lake in the city of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Yan Xin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows a construction site of an ecological improvement project at the east side of Yuncheng Salt Lake in the city of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows a view of Yuncheng Salt Lake in the city of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

