China's Shanxi culture, tourism promotion event held in Morocco

Xinhua) 11:23, April 24, 2024

An artist plays Chinese music piece "Jasmine Flower" during an event that promotes culture and tourism of north China's Shanxi Province in Rabat, Morocco, April 22, 2024. The event was held here on Monday to showcase Shanxi Province to the Moroccan public, where artists from Shanxi showcased intangible cultural heritage works such as paper-cutting and dough sculpture. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

RABAT, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A culture and tourism promotion event was held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, on Monday to showcase north China's Shanxi Province to the Moroccan public.

Noting that China was about to hold a new meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation this year, Jin Xiangjun, governor of Shanxi Province, said the promotion event was a chance to enhance exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in such areas as culture and tourism.

Mustapha Messoudi, secretary general of the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communications, expressed the hope that this event could be an opportunity to facilitate communication between Arab countries and China.

Li Changlin, China's ambassador to Morocco, stressed that the China-Morocco relationship is currently at its best period in history, presenting numerous opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

At the promotion event, artists from Shanxi showcased intangible cultural heritage works such as paper-cutting and dough sculpture.

A pastry chef shows a welcome banner during an event that promotes culture and tourism of north China's Shanxi Province in Rabat, Morocco, April 22, 2024. The event was held here on Monday to showcase Shanxi Province to the Moroccan public, where artists from Shanxi showcased intangible cultural heritage works such as paper-cutting and dough sculpture. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

An artist demonstrates dough modelling during an event that promotes culture and tourism of north China's Shanxi Province in Rabat, Morocco, April 22, 2024. The event was held here on Monday to showcase Shanxi Province to the Moroccan public, where artists from Shanxi showcased intangible cultural heritage works such as paper-cutting and dough sculpture. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

