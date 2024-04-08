China's coal-rich Shanxi Province to see stable coal output in 2024

TAIYUAN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- North China's Shanxi Province, a leading coal producer of the country, is expected to see its coal output stand at around 1.3 billion tonnes in 2024, according to a work plan issued by the provincial government.

Shanxi will focus on the safe, efficient, green and intelligent development of its coal industry in 2024, further optimize the production capacity structure, and increase the proportion of advanced production capacity, according to the plan on stable coal production and supply in the province.

China's energy-rich provinces are experiencing a profound transformation in their industrial structure and energy mix as they strive for high-quality growth.

Shanxi's coal output will voluntarily reduce for the first time this year after seven consecutive years of rapid growth from 832 million tonnes in 2016 to 1.378 billion tonnes in 2023.

