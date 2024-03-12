Home>>
5 dead, 2 missing in coal mine accident in China's Shanxi
(Xinhua) 10:34, March 12, 2024
TAIYUAN, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Five miners were killed and another two missing as a warehouse in a colliery shaft collapsed in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said.
The accident happened at 10:45 p.m. Monday at Taoyuan Xinlong coal industrial corporation in Zhongyang County, burying seven people, according to the publicity department of the county's Party committee.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, five bodies had been pulled out of debris and rescuers were searching for the missing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.