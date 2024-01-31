More green energy powers China's coal-rich Shanxi

TAIYUAN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's major coal-producing region of Shanxi has stepped up renewable energy growth over the last year amid efforts to seek low-carbon and greener development.

Its installed renewable energy capacity reached 53.09 GW at the end of 2023, up 22.6 percent year on year, according to the Shanxi provincial statistics bureau.

The figure accounts for 39.9 percent of the total installed power generation capacity in the province, up by 4.1 percentage points from a year ago, the agency said.

The electricity generated from renewable energy sources, including hydropower, wind, solar, and biomass, hit 89.2 billion kWh last year, up 17.9 percent year on year and accounting for one-fifth of its total power generation.

As a pivotal energy base, the province helps guarantee the country's energy supply with coal and electricity.

Last year, Shanxi Province sent a record high of 157.6 billion kWh of electricity to 23 provincial-level regions.

