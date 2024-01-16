Home>>
Replica of Yungang Grottoes sculpted in snow
(People's Daily App) 15:20, January 16, 2024
Portions of the Yungang Grottoes have been recreated in snow in Datong, north China's Shanxi province, showcasing the nearby ancient landmark to the city’s winter tourists.
(Produced by Liu Haozhe)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Shanxi receives relief after snow-induced emergency
- People visit Maijishan Grottoes in Tianshui City, NW China
- Snowfall-affected county in China's Shanxi resume power supply
- Shanxi strengthens protection of traditional villages and old castles
- Snow-hit county in China's Shanxi resumes classes
- White paradise in Shanxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.