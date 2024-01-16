Replica of Yungang Grottoes sculpted in snow

(People's Daily App) 15:20, January 16, 2024

Portions of the Yungang Grottoes have been recreated in snow in Datong, north China's Shanxi province, showcasing the nearby ancient landmark to the city’s winter tourists.

