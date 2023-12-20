Snow-hit county in China's Shanxi resumes classes

Xinhua) 14:26, December 20, 2023

TAIYUAN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens in Yuanqu, a county heavily affected by snowfall in north China's Shanxi Province, resumed class on Wednesday after the power supply was restored.

At 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, power outages ensued when four high-voltage power transmission lines experienced faults and shutdowns due to persistent heavy snowfall, disrupting the power supply in some 120,000 households.

As of Tuesday, three of the affected power lines had been repaired, while the other line for backup power is still under repair, according to the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company.

The power supply for residential use has been restored and efforts are underway to restore industrial power supply, the company said.

