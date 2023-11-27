High school students recreate masterpiece on classroom walls

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- When there were yellow paint stains on the hem of Zhou Baile's school uniform, his family and teachers suggested that he change into a new uniform, but he refused.

"For me, the stains are a symbol of creation," said Zhou, who is in his second year of senior high school in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

Zhou is one of the 21 students at No. 150 High School of Changchun who replicated the masterpiece "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains," which was painted by Wang Ximeng during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), on the walls of their fine art classroom.

The 3.5-meter-tall replica has a total length of 11 meters and it took the students 129 days to complete, said Duan Yingzi, the fine art teacher at the school who guided the painting.

To allow more students to receive aesthetic education, Duan established a painting club at the end of 2022, guiding students to appreciate and imitate famous Chinese paintings.

She purchased a high-definition copy of "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains," and brought it into class so that her students could appreciate the lines and essence of the classic.

"Wang created the masterpiece at the age of 18. It occurred to me to question why my students, at a similar age, couldn't give it a try," said Duan, having encouraged her club members to participate in the painting project.

The project began in early March. The students sketched, applied color and filled in the details, turning the original, flat painting into a relief work. They also added figures, flowers and other elements into their version of the painting, including their own inspirations.

"Seeing the work we created, I could sense what Wang was feeling when he was completing this masterpiece more than 900 years ago," said Zhang Chuying, another student who took part in the project. "It was as if I were standing next to him and enjoying the rivers and mountains with him."

Though some parents were concerned that the time-consuming project would affect their children's academic performances, Zhou does not believe they had any cause for concern.

"The process of painting not only improves confidence and concentration, but it is also a way to relax after learning," the student said.

Duan hopes that through their recreation of the Chinese masterpiece, the students will enhance their understanding of Chinese painting.

"I hope they will be able to pass on the excellent traditional culture in an innovative way," she said.

