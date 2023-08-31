New semester begins across China

A first grader poses for pictures at the Yajule primary school in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A first grader receives new books from her teacher at the Yajule primary school in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A teacher paints a red dot on the foreheads of children newly admitted to school at Tunxi road primary school in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2023. The red dot represents the opening of the wisdom eye in China's traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students read aloud the Thousand Character Classic, a Chinese poem used as a primer for teaching Chinese characters to children in ancient China, in Tunxi road primary school of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(230830) -- HECHI, Aug. 30, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Students read aloud ancient poems during the First Writing Ceremony, a traditional activity held for children before they are admitted to school in ancient China, at the No. 2 primary school in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County of Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Wei Rudai/Xinhua)

A boy answers questions at a classroom in Hupo primary school of Shushan District in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Chen Sanhu/Xinhua)

A teacher prepares the settings of a classroom for the first grade students in Mingjing primary school of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Ning Wenwu/Xinhua)

A little girl in the first grade waves to her teachers at Donghu primary school in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Children newly admitted to school listen to their teacher's lecture at the No. 1 primary school in Xianju County of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

