Activities for national disaster prevention held at schools in China

Xinhua) 14:46, May 12, 2023

A teacher learns to use fire extinguishers under the guidance of a firefighter at an elementary school in Wangwu Township of Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province, May 10, 2023. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

May 12 marks National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day in China. To improve students' capacity to respond to natural disasters, schools across China held a series of activities, including science popularization lectures, emergency drills, etc.

Elementary students take part in a fire escape drill under the guidance of firefighters in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 10, 2023. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Elementary students experience cycling simulation to raise safety awareness in Shaxi Township, Taicang, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2023. (Photo by Ji Haixin/Xinhua)

