Various activities themed on eye caring held at schools across China

Xinhua) 08:22, June 06, 2023

A teacher guides students to do eye exercises at a school in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2023. Various activities themed on eye caring were held at schools across the country ahead of the National Eye Care Day, which falls on June 6. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

An ophthalmologist checks eyesight of a child at a kindergarten in Deqing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2023. Various activities themed on eye caring were held at schools across the country ahead of the National Eye Care Day, which falls on June 6. (Photo by Cai Jun/Xinhua)

A medical worker guides children to do eye exercises at a kindergarten in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2023. Various activities themed on eye caring were held at schools across the country ahead of the National Eye Care Day, which falls on June 6. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Students are guided to have their eyes checked via an interactive game at a primary school in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2023. Various activities themed on eye caring were held at schools across the country ahead of the National Eye Care Day, which falls on June 6. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

