Beijing's senior high school entrance examination concludes
(Ecns.cn) 08:33, June 27, 2023
A student is greeted with a bouquet of flowers while walking out of an exam site at a high school in Beijing, June 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
The 3-day senior high school entrance examination in Beijing concluded on Monday.
