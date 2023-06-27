We Are China

Beijing's senior high school entrance examination concludes

Ecns.cn) 08:33, June 27, 2023

A student is greeted with a bouquet of flowers while walking out of an exam site at a high school in Beijing, June 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

The 3-day senior high school entrance examination in Beijing concluded on Monday.

