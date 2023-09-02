New school semester kicks off in China

Xinhua) 09:56, September 02, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows students walking into a primary school in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A boy beats a gong to encourage himself at a primary school in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Students and teachers attend a ceremony for the new semester at a primary school in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Students attend a flag-raising ceremony at a middle school in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Students have a class at a middle school in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A boy writes his name on a signing board at a primary school in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Students show the Chinese character "ren" (meaning "people") they wrote at a primary school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Children have breakfast at a kindergarten in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Students have their first class of the new semester at a middle school in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Students receive their new books at a primary school in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students have a class at a primary school in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students have a class at a primary school in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students write their names on new books at a primary school in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023. New school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students attend a flag-raising ceremony at a primary school in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

A police officer (1st R) introduces the harm of drugs at a primary school in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

A firefighter (back) introduces firefighting equipment to students at a primary school in Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Photo by Zhou Yangdong/Xinhua)

Firefighters introduce firefighting equipment to students at a primary school in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Children take part in a game at a kindergarten in Yinan County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Children pose for a group photo at a kindergarten in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students display handmade paper pinwheels at a primary school in Heping District, north China's Tianjin, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Students display calligraphy works featuring the Chinese character "ren" (meaning "person" or "human") at a primary school in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students attend a class at a primary school in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Students pose for a group photo at a school in Jing'an District of east China's Shanghai, Sept. 1, 2023. The new school semester kicked off in many parts of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)