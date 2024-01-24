GDP of China's Shanxi up 5 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 10:29, January 24, 2024

TAIYUAN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of north China's Shanxi Province reached 2.57 trillion yuan (about 360 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 5 percent year on year, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Last year, the added value of Shanxi's manufacturing industry, strategic emerging industries and service industry grew 8.1 percent, 10.9 percent and 5 percent year on year, respectively, according to a government work report delivered at the second session of the 14th Shanxi Provincial People's Congress.

Shanxi has set its GDP growth target at about 5 percent for 2024, and has also set goals for other major economic indicators for 2024, which include achieving about 10 percent growth in fixed asset investments, 5.5 percent growth in total retail sales of consumer goods, and around 5 percent growth in total imports and exports volume.

