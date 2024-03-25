Home>>
China's coal output down 4.2 pct in January-February
(Xinhua) 10:22, March 25, 2024
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output fell 4.2 percent year on year to 710 million tonnes in the first two months of this year, official data showed.
In December 2023, the country's raw coal output climbed 1.9 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
In the January-February period, China's coal imports maintained fast growth, NBS data showed.
China imported 74.52 million tonnes of coal during the period, up 22.9 percent from the same period last year, the data revealed.
