China's coal transport artery sees rising traffic volume in 2023

Xinhua) 15:41, January 03, 2024

TAIYUAN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The volume of coal traffic of the Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway, China's energy transport artery, exceeded 422 million tonnes in 2023, up 6.4 percent year on year, reaching a new high in recent four years.

The Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway is an electrified railway designed exclusively for transporting coal from the provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to the energy ports of Qinhuangdao and Caofeidian. Its coal transport volume accounts for about one-fifth of the country's total coal transported by railways.

China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd. runs about 90 pairs of heavy-haul trains every day and has shortened the train departure interval on the railway to meet the coal transport demand.

