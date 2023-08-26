Compulsory measures taken against coal mine owners after deadly explosion in NW China
XI'AN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Police in northwest China's Shaanxi Province have taken compulsory measures against seven individuals after a coal mine blast killed 11 people and injured another 11 on Monday.
The seven individuals include the shareholder, the actual owner, the legal representative and managers of the Xintai coal mine in Yanchuan County, the county's public security bureau said Friday.
In China, compulsory measures could be arrest, detention, the issuance of summonses, the enforcement of bail pending trial, or residential surveillance.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
An explosion ripped through the coal mine on Monday evening, at which time 90 people were working underground. Eighty-one miners were able to return to the surface, but two later died from severe injuries. The nine remaining trapped workers were later found dead.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Shanxi produces 678 mln tonnes of raw coal in H1
- China's coal-rich province achieves record unconventional natural gas output in H1
- Earliest coal use for fuel happens 3,600 yrs ago in NW China: study
- China's coal production logs steady growth in January-July
- China's Shanxi produces 787 mln tonnes of raw coal in Jan.-July
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.