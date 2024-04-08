Millet: A calling card of N China's Shanxi

North China's Shanxi Province boasts diverse coarse cereals and is known for high-quality millet, which has become a calling card of the province.

In 2022, the total growing area of millet across China reached 839,800 hectares, with a total output of 2.62 million tonnes, compared with 219,100 hectares and 528,000 tonnes in Shanxi.

Located on the Loess Plateau along the middle reaches of the Yellow River, Shanxi is an ideal place for growing millet, which is widely planted in places across the province.

Qinzhou Yellow Millet from Qinxian county, Changzhi city is a renowned millet brand name. The millet produced there is of high quality, and was a favorite of royal families in ancient China.

The terrain, sunlight and soil conditions in Qinxian make the area suitable for growing high-quality millet.

People in Qinxian respect nature, pursue the sustainable use of farmland and inherit traditional farming methods like crop rotation and the use of sheep manure as organic fertilizer.

Qinxian has standardized planting specifications and millet varieties, and applied formula fertilizers specially designed for the coarse cereal.

People in Shanxi cook various mouth-watering dishes made of millet and other ingredients. Millet is also processed into products like crusts, biscuits, flour, and vinegar.

