Drone view of famous landmarks in China's central region

Xinhua) 10:47, June 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province. The Stork Tower in Shanxi Province, the Tengwang Pavilion in Jiangxi Province, the Yueyang Tower in Hunan Province and the Yellow Crane Tower in Hubei Province, four famous landmarks in China's central region, attract tourists with exquisite architectural art, magnificent scenery and profound history and culture. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2023 shows a view of the Stork Tower, also known as Guanquelou in Chinese, in Yongji City of China's Shanxi Province. The Stork Tower in Shanxi Province, the Tengwang Pavilion in Jiangxi Province, the Yueyang Tower in Hunan Province and the Yellow Crane Tower in Hubei Province, four famous landmarks in China's central region, attract tourists with exquisite architectural art, magnificent scenery and profound history and culture. (Photo by Chen Chunming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2023 shows a view of the Stork Tower, also known as Guanquelou in Chinese, in Yongji City of China's Shanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows a view of the Stork Tower, also known as Guanquelou in Chinese, in Yongji City of China's Shanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows a view of the Tengwang Pavilion in Nanchang City of China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows a view of the Tengwang Pavilion in Nanchang City of China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows a view of the Tengwang Pavilion in Nanchang City of China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows a view of the Stork Tower, also known as Guanquelou in Chinese, in Yongji City of China's Shanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows a view of the Tengwang Pavilion in Nanchang City of China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows a view of the Stork Tower, also known as Guanquelou in Chinese, in Yongji City of China's Shanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows a view of the Tengwang Pavilion in Nanchang City of China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows a view of the Stork Tower, also known as Guanquelou in Chinese, in Yongji City of China's Shanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province.

