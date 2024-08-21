Pingxiang makes great efforts in boosting children wheels business

Xinhua) 09:52, August 21, 2024

Workers check product quality at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024. Pingxiang, dubbed the "city of children wheels," has made great efforts in boosting its children wheels business in recent years. Products here have been sold to over 60 countries and regions including Russia, Britain, Kazakhstan and Thailand. The annual revenue of children wheels-related companies in the county has amounted to 30 billion yuan (about 4.20 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers assemble parts at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

Children bicycles are displayed at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

Workers assemble parts at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

Workers are seen at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

Merchants from Uzbekistan select parts at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

A worker is seen at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

A worker assembles parts at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

A worker assembles parts at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

A worker moves a children bicycle frame at a children wheels factory in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2024.

