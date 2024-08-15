Bairen Town ruins begin 5th excavation in Hebei
The excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ling)
The 5th excavation of the Bairen town, an important city during the Warring State Period (475-221 B.C.) was carried out in Hebei. Archaeologists have also conducted four excavations of these ruins in 2016, 2018, 2022, and 2023. The excavation is expected to be completed in November with an area of 800 square meters to further explore the layout of Bairen town, the structure of the wall, and the city site change process.
The excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ling)
Archaeologists work at the excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ling)
Archaeologists work at the excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ling)
Archaeologists work at the excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ling)
Archaeologists work at the excavation site of Bairen Town ruins in Longyao County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ling)
