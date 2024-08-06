Home>>
Explore Hebei's cultural craftsmanship: Iron plate relief carving
(People's Daily App) 13:16, August 06, 2024
She hammers, chases, chisels and planishes to transform sheet metal into an intricate artwork of dancing animals, figures and landscapes. They come alive through Guo Mohan’s unique approach which blends practicality with beauty to create functional and visually stunning iron plates in Shijiazhuang’s Xinhua district.
(Video source: Great Wall International Communication Center)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hebei Impression | Russian student: I see a place with profound cultural history
- In pics: aerial view of north China's Chengde
- View of Wuyuezhai National Forest Park in Shijiazhuang, China's Hebei
- Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area help workers stay cool in summer heat
- Discover cultural products in Hebei: Baiyangdian reed painting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.