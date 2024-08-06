Explore Hebei's cultural craftsmanship: Iron plate relief carving

(People's Daily App) 13:16, August 06, 2024

She hammers, chases, chisels and planishes to transform sheet metal into an intricate artwork of dancing animals, figures and landscapes. They come alive through Guo Mohan’s unique approach which blends practicality with beauty to create functional and visually stunning iron plates in Shijiazhuang’s Xinhua district.

(Video source: Great Wall International Communication Center)

